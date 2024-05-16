- Quaranta car was removed from the game for improvement, but all owners of this car will get compensation for the inconveniences;
- New loading screen;
- Bugfix;
CarX Drift Racing Online update for 16 May 2024
HOTFIX 2.21.1
