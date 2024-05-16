 Skip to content

CarX Drift Racing Online update for 16 May 2024

HOTFIX 2.21.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14378003 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 11:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Quaranta car was removed from the game for improvement, but all owners of this car will get compensation for the inconveniences;
  • New loading screen;
  • Bugfix;

