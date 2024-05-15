5/15 PATCH

-Capped the amount of burger perk drops per enemy to 20, so it wouldnt overload ram and cpu during later rounds

-Gave Big Baz an area buff. Still got loads of work left on balancing it, and giving him more abilities.

-Fixed some objects falling forever into the void which in later rounds would cause issues with Physics engine processing.

-Added Ultrawide support.

-Some other minor fixes that I forgot to write down

Special thanks to Dashi for helping me fix up the Ultrawide support!