Lazy Climbers update for 15 May 2024

Heavy update! Multi person lobby and new levels!!! My guest, come and play!!!

Update on Levels!

  • We have updated a brand new level with moderate difficulty, which has more rich gameplay waiting for you to explore!


Update on Online Lobby!

  • We have created a new online lobby for multiplayer game mode, now you may search for public rooms in the lobby and join freely!

  • If you only want to play with friends and don't want strangers to join, remember to select private when creating room.

Other Gameplay Polishing

  • Now players are capable of removing the magic pad that has been placed, the intention of magic pad is still to let players cooperate and help each other.

  • Polished the animation of jumping pad.

  • Polished some collisions and climbing angles in levels.

  • Reduced the default BGM volume in the Main Menu.

