Plains of Pain update for 15 May 2024

Patch v0.5.13

Just a quick patch:

  • Added: Mouse Invert X/Y in Settings
  • Fixed: Blueprints were not reset on selection another character
  • Fixed: bad font for "Game Basics" of in-game tutorial
  • Changed: frequency of Bandit talks slightly decreased

