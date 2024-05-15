Patch v0.5.13

Just a quick patch:
- Added: Mouse Invert X/Y in Settings
- Fixed: Blueprints were not reset on selection another character
- Fixed: bad font for "Game Basics" of in-game tutorial
- Changed: frequency of Bandit talks slightly decreased
