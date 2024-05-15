Cruising Nebraska World of Trucks Event

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Please join us on Thursday, the 16th of May, as we celebrate the release of our new Nebraska DLC, by taking part in our World of Trucks event – Cruising Nebraska! Through expansive plains, past golden fields and tranquil rivers, you'll explore the rich landscape and economy of the amazing Cornhusker state.

We are asking our #BestCommunityEver to achieve the community goal of driving 125,000,000 miles (201,168,000 km) while delivering cargoes to or from any city in Nebraska.

As you're #CruisingNebraska and taking in the sights and sounds of this historic state, you'll enjoy the opportunity to view the famous Oregon Trail railway line, or roll through the peaceful streets of some delightful towns such as Ansley, Auburn, Alma and Barnett to name but a few. Nebraska also proudly hosts beautiful wildlife such as the white-tailed deer, ornate box turtle, sandhill crane and is where you can find the stunning blue agate gemstone. And, don't forget, it is also famous for the world's largest Columbian mammoth skeleton, affectionately named 'Archie'.

As you participate in the Cornhusker state's booming economy, you'll get to see some interesting new industries, such as recreational and utility vehicle dealerships, agriculture processing factories, and a wide array of train yards, farms and construction warehouses.

And, during your travels, you can look forward to many spectacular views and highlights such as:

Lake McConaughy, Nebraska's largest reservoir, referred to as "Big Mac" by locals.

Golden Spike Tower, iconic landmark in North Platte, adjacent to the Union Pacific's Railroad Bailey Yard, one of the largest rail yards in the world.

Great Platte River Road Archway Monument, architectural landmark symbolizing the gateway to the American West.

Scotts Bluff National Monument, offering panoramic views of the North Platte River Valley.



As with past cruising events, you can use your own trailer and experience all these in the external market!

Nebraska DLC offers 12 fabulous new cities to explore, and we're offering a special reward for completing your personal goal, which will require you to deliver a job to or from all of them. All jobs for the event need to be 100 miles each (161 km) or more.

Take part in this breathtaking journey through the Great Plains and cruise through Nebraska's diverse landscapes while contributing to its robust and historic economy of agriculture, manufacturing and tourism. All aboard for a trip through the Cornhusker state!

Rules

Using External Contracts or External Market, with a World of Trucks-connected profile in American Truck Simulator, the community goal is to drive 125,000,000 miles (201,168,000 km) while delivering cargoes to or from any city in Nebraska.

When a player completes a delivery to or from 12 different Nebraska cities, they will achieve their personal goal.

All jobs for the event need to be at least 100 miles each (161 km), or more.

You can check if your recent deliveries met these conditions using your Log Book in your World of Trucks profile.

Rewards

Personal: Players that deliver cargo to or from 12 Nebraska cities will gain a personal World of Trucks Achievement and a Mighty Mammoth themed ATS truck paint job Steam inventory item.

Community: When the community goal of driving 125,000,000 miles (201,168,000 km) during deliveries to or from any city in Nebraska is met, and if the player has also achieved their personal goal, then they will receive a hanging Box Turtle ornament Steam inventory item.



The event will be concluded on Sunday, the 14th of July at 23:59 UTC.

We look forward to hearing from you about your adventures and we're sure you'll love cruising the amazing Cornhusker State! So, please share your screenshots and videos with us using the hashtag #CruisingNebraska on our Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram profiles and we will share our favorite ones (we may even feature some of them in a future blog post!).

