Hotfix #2 [2024-05-16]

Hello everyone!

Today's hotfix has a couple of critical fixes for you. We have also started work on a much larger quality of life/bug fix patch. If you're interested in more details or if you want to give it a try, you can find more information here on our Discord server.

Changelog:

Fixed a bug/crash that could occur when using transport ships.

Fixed a crash that could occur when deconstructing buildings.

We are also aware of Steam Deck multiplayer issues since the last update. We are testing a fix for this but in the mean time you can work around this by switching to Proton 8.

To submit feedback or report a bug, you can press F9 in game or make a thread on our Forum. This is the best way to let us know that something is broken!

Have a nice day!

