Early Access Update #6 - Rain is back!

Hi!

Today we're releasing a new update, this time a bit more focused on new features than on bugfixes (although there are some of those as well!).

The main two features are the rain, that will happen from time to time and will slowly replenish water levels of crops and flowers, and the always-on inventory UI, showing the resources that are closest to full their inventory (there are too many resources to show them all...).

Improvements:

Now it will rain ocassionally, slowly watering crops and flowers.

Added an always-on inventory setting. Also, added in yesterday's update, now inventory has bars telling how full is every resource.

Changed a bit Coconut position, should help with getting stuck less often.

Upgraded version of networking engine, could help with some connection issues.Could also introduce new bugs, please report anything you find!

Gameplay changes:

Removed one-tool per room limitation (there's still a limit on number of tools per house).In any case, there was a bug where moving tools would skip this check...

Bugfixes:

(Maybe) Fixed problem while recycling animals that could cause tiles to become unworkable.

Fixed wrong shop item being selected when clicking at the same time as moving.

Farm Showcase of today: "Queen of Hearts Courtyard" by hugsforyou

