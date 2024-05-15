 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

This is a Ghost update for 15 May 2024

Update 1.0.9

Share · View all patches · Build 14377499 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 15:46:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix

  • Guest player damage is added correctly.
  • First names with special characters are now sorted in the journal.
  • Drawing#1 adds proof to the journal.

Change

  • The writing speed of the ouija board is doubled.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1985421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link