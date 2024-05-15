Update 1.0.9

Fix
- Guest player damage is added correctly.
- First names with special characters are now sorted in the journal.
- Drawing#1 adds proof to the journal.
Change
- The writing speed of the ouija board is doubled.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update