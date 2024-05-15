I fixed the fishing minigame to end after the clock expires. I added a new hat and sock to the game that unlocks in a special way. I fixed a few issues and updated some textures a bit. Look on the discussion board for how to obtain the new outfit pieces and some other bonuses.
Boop a Cat update for 15 May 2024
Minor Fixes and New Feature!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
