Boop a Cat update for 15 May 2024

Minor Fixes and New Feature!

15 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I fixed the fishing minigame to end after the clock expires. I added a new hat and sock to the game that unlocks in a special way. I fixed a few issues and updated some textures a bit. Look on the discussion board for how to obtain the new outfit pieces and some other bonuses.

