Share · View all patches · Build 14377427 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 19:19:03 UTC by Wendy

Hi folks,

In this release, we are tackling a single bug.

TaleSpire would sometimes place the prop slightly lower than it should when using attachment points. This was cumulative, so over the length of a fence, each piece would be sunk slightly lower into the ground.

This patch fixes this, so subsidence is no longer on the menu!

We will keep finding and fixing more annoyances like this throughout the month.

Until next time,

Ciao.