Update 37: New Artist robber class, balance changes, crash fixes and more!

This update adds a brand-new, free robber class: The Artist will try to sneak around the bank and capture exciting moments in his paintings.



Depending on what scene he has in front of him when painting, the painting's title and monetary value changes, a painting of a burning plant won't be worth as much as one of a tasered player, for example. But be careful not to get caught by the cops while finishing your perfect painting!



This update also features multiple smaller balance changes, as well as performance optimizations and crash fixes. A fix for a very rare crash when starting the game has also been implemented, affected players should now be able to enjoy the game without any issues after adding the "-NoAnalytics" launch option on Steam.

The level editor also received some updates, with numerous bug fixes accompanied by UI improvements and a new "Interaction Time" setting for custom stealable objects.

New:

added new robber class "Artist" (Modern Art: can paint 22 different scenes depending on what's in front of him, each giving different amounts of money; Lasting Legacy: his paintings increase in value after he dies; Auto Pistol + Bottle)

Changes:

Marie Curies X-Ray scanner can now be placed on ceilings and on the floor

Marie Curie now starts with 2 placeable X-Ray scanners

Marie Curies X-Ray first scanner now replenishes even if the second one hasn't been placed yet

reduced Heli sound distance slightly

BOT cops now only ping bomb bags that have been moved by a player

carried money amount UI text now changes to a golden color if robber currently carries enough to win the round

Performance:

reduced VRAM usage

multiple CPU optimizations (worth around 0.5ms frame time)

improved ESC menu opening performance (especially when user is subscribed to lots of workshop maps)

Map Changes:

Arcade:

fixed hole in the floor in the employee basement

Skull Island:

fixed hole in waterfall rock formation

Fixes:

added "-NoAnalytics" launch option that resolves startup crashes for some users

fixed typo in "Required Money" vote

improved Vigil's camera placement

fixed weapons not resetting for clients when a player died and respawned with the default weapons of his class

fixed Fed Chairman getting revives more often than intended

Level Editor: