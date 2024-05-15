 Skip to content

I.D.F.K. update for 15 May 2024

Update Notes May 15, 2024

Build 14377289 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 18:09:19 UTC

Navigation Methods : Map and Compass
Steam integrated
Few bug fixes
Added a red line that comes from the sky to where deer are spawned (will be removed after confirming spawning works through play testing)

