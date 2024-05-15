Heavy update! Multi person lobby and new levels!!! My guest, come and play!!!

Update on Levels!
- We have updated a brand new level with moderate difficulty, which has more rich gameplay waiting for you to explore!
Update on Online Lobby!
-
We have created a new online lobby for multiplayer game mode, now you may search for public rooms in the lobby and join freely!
-
If you only want to play with friends and don't want strangers to join, remember to select private when creating room.
Other Gameplay Polishing
-
Now players are capable of removing the magic pad that has been placed, the intention of magic pad is still to let players cooperate and help each other.
-
Polished the animation of jumping pad.
-
Polished some collisions and climbing angles in levels.
-
Reduced the default BGM volume in the Main Menu.
Changed files in this update