v1.0.4 Patch Update note 05/15

Thank [Animal Crusaders] for the positive feedback and suggestions! Lots of feedback from peeps on difficulty]，We've been actively tweaking and will continue to optimize over several rounds of updates, and in this round we've lowered the difficulty of Swamp, Glacier, and Volcano on Level 0 to avoid violent deaths from an overly fast pace!

In addition, we have greatly optimized the stability of the archive! Extremely avoid the dead file, lost file problem, if there are similar problems encountered, you can directly add Discord group or steam discussion group to communicate with us, we will promptly help you solve the problem as soon as possible da!

Other partners feedback bugs we are actively collecting and processing, you can also come to our live feedback problems & suggestions, thank you!

Here's what's new in v1.0.4 -

Significantly optimized archive stability

Adjusted difficulty 0, some enemies in swamps and glaciers weakened, volcano map difficulty reduced

Optimized Gold Ant to prioritize attacking mines instead of enemies

AlphaGou [Nano Armor] Warrior class kills now no longer return a percentage of base lifesteal, but rather a percentage of total lifesteal

Fixed the bug that Supply Lv.5 had a probability of brushing out B Grade [Iron Snail].

Fixed the Supply Lv.5 infinite access tower bug

Fixed the issue that some Cluckmech could not be displayed when placed on [Turtle Armor]

Warcluck T800 comes with the latest AI and will now follow the player's movements

Optimized the bullet size of the mechanical bird, it's more noticeable now

Fixed the probability of not being able to remove Cluckmech in Remove mode

The [Skip Episode] button is now more visible

Fixed inability to display friendly unit damage numbers & healing numbers

Fixed the bug that in the event [Entangled Vineman], option 2 can still be selected even if the base vehicle's life value is <500

Enemy Adjustment:

Mushroom: Move speed 2 → 1.5

Moshroom: Move speed 3 → 2.5 Attack 30 → 21

Curling Acorn: Attack 195 → 180

