 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ingression update for 15 May 2024

Patch Notes for v1.0.25, May 15th

Share · View all patches · Build 14377246 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 20:26:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.0.25

Changed

  • The credits scene is no longer muted, it plays the main menu theme.
  • Removed spikes from some levels of Chapter 3 for more forgiveness.
  • Trial Mode spoiler warning will no longer be displayed if you’ve beaten the game on the current save slot.
  • Scaled some font sizes of the dialogue UI, the options page, the save slot page, and alert dialogues for a better experience on the Steam Deck, and smaller screens.
Fixed
  • Fixed speedrun timer only displaying up to an hour. Now, it can display up to 24 hours and “23:59:59:000+” for anything above.
  • Fixed the death counter displaying the Total and Chapter death counts wrong.
  • Fixed an unintentional skip on the 5th level of Chapter 2.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1966971
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Depot 1966972
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1966973
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 1966974
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link