Patch Notes for v1.0.25, May 15th

v1.0.25
Changed
- The credits scene is no longer muted, it plays the main menu theme.
- Removed spikes from some levels of Chapter 3 for more forgiveness.
- Trial Mode spoiler warning will no longer be displayed if you’ve beaten the game on the current save slot.
- Scaled some font sizes of the dialogue UI, the options page, the save slot page, and alert dialogues for a better experience on the Steam Deck, and smaller screens.
Fixed
- Fixed speedrun timer only displaying up to an hour. Now, it can display up to 24 hours and “23:59:59:000+” for anything above.
- Fixed the death counter displaying the Total and Chapter death counts wrong.
- Fixed an unintentional skip on the 5th level of Chapter 2.
