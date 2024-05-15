 Skip to content

Our Adventurer Guild update for 15 May 2024

Patch 1.16

Patch 1.16

Build 14377238 · Last edited 15 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed an issue where earth surge from the wand of the arch mage only had height tolerance of 1
  • Fixed an issue where the stun chance of crushing blows would scale with strength instead of being a flat 30% chance
  • Fixed an issue where the Gaping Wound skill would also work with poison
  • Fixed an AI-behaviour where enemies could try to heal undead ally without understanding that it would damage them
  • Fixed a potential bug where the dialogue history would pair wrong characters to dialogues
  • Enemies with Juggernaut will no longer get stunned if they're getting shocked while being wet. The same applies to the combination of wet and frozen

Gameplay Changes:

  • Added new options to customize your gameplay experience:
  • You can remove the caps to hit chances.
  • You can opt for a static Attribute Growth, removing the roll mechanic
  • You can enable a level cap depending on the reputation of your Guild
  • Added the weapon tag for the basic attack skills of the animal companions of the beast master
  • You will now gain a reward if you save the captive during the "Divine Hunt" quest

Quality of Life:

  • Added a new icon for the skill "Mark Target" to differentiate it from the skill "Accuse"

