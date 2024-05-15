Patch 1.16

Bugfixes:
- Fixed an issue where earth surge from the wand of the arch mage only had height tolerance of 1
- Fixed an issue where the stun chance of crushing blows would scale with strength instead of being a flat 30% chance
- Fixed an issue where the Gaping Wound skill would also work with poison
- Fixed an AI-behaviour where enemies could try to heal undead ally without understanding that it would damage them
- Fixed a potential bug where the dialogue history would pair wrong characters to dialogues
- Enemies with Juggernaut will no longer get stunned if they're getting shocked while being wet. The same applies to the combination of wet and frozen
Gameplay Changes:
- Added new options to customize your gameplay experience:
- You can remove the caps to hit chances.
- You can opt for a static Attribute Growth, removing the roll mechanic
- You can enable a level cap depending on the reputation of your Guild
- Added the weapon tag for the basic attack skills of the animal companions of the beast master
- You will now gain a reward if you save the captive during the "Divine Hunt" quest
Quality of Life:
- Added a new icon for the skill "Mark Target" to differentiate it from the skill "Accuse"
