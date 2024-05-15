 Skip to content

SmallHeroSurvive update for 15 May 2024

BugFix v0.1258 2024.5.15

Build 14377220 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 15:09:46 UTC

1.修复子弹可能无法击中的问题
2.提高了"普通敌人"的经验值,加快早期升级速度
3.百科新增buff的组合
4.buff组合的代码框架修改,表现无变化
5.水和暗技能增加固定伤害,增强前期的直接输出
6.升级时自动弹出技能学习界面,界面内可切换是否自动打开
7.调整了怪物的技能

接下来的计划
1.无建筑模式每个波次结束获得装备箱
2.模块系统(要做好几天)

