- Completely reworked system for pushing away from rocks and the riverbank.
- The game detects if the player is stuck or out of the river and provides an option to teleport back into the river.
- A safety system that detects extreme accelerations caused by physical glitches and prevents the player from flying away from the level.
Whitewater VR: Extreme Kayaking Adventure update for 15 May 2024
Update Notes for 2024-05-15
