Whitewater VR: Extreme Kayaking Adventure update for 15 May 2024

Update Notes for 2024-05-15

Share · View all patches · Build 14377207 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 15:09:34 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Completely reworked system for pushing away from rocks and the riverbank.
  • The game detects if the player is stuck or out of the river and provides an option to teleport back into the river.
  • A safety system that detects extreme accelerations caused by physical glitches and prevents the player from flying away from the level.

