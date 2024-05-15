Patch 4.1 - Aethyrien Update

The soundtrack has been completely replaced by Aethyrien's tracks, and it sounds awesome.
Other things: Lots of bug fixes and some skill balancing.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
The soundtrack has been completely replaced by Aethyrien's tracks, and it sounds awesome.
Other things: Lots of bug fixes and some skill balancing.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update