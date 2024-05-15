 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Storms II update for 15 May 2024

Patch 4.1 - Aethyrien Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14377050 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 15:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The soundtrack has been completely replaced by Aethyrien's tracks, and it sounds awesome.

Other things: Lots of bug fixes and some skill balancing.

Changed files in this update

Storms II Content Depot 1731471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link