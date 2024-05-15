 Skip to content

Star Conflict update for 15 May 2024

Spring tournament UNIVERSAL SPACE LEAGUE 2024

Last edited 15 May 2024

Pilots! We invite you to participate in the upcoming seasonal tournament from our friends — UNIVERSAL SPACE LEAGUE 2024!

Starting with this tournament, a new league system takes place, where teams are divided in two separate leagues:

  • Grandmaster League (GML), with the 4 strongest teams
  • Master League, with the rest of teams

This system is designed to give promising teams a chance to prove themselves in more equal conditions and claim good prizes. Of course, the ML team also has the opportunity to be in the GML!

Read more details about the tournament on the official forums. Register your team now by this link!

