- Fix issue where autopush would sometimes leave you in a state where you could beat the next battle but it didn't push you there. It's now a lot smarter about pushing as far as you can reach with one click (or on prestige).
- Fix bug where 'Scanning for enemies due to fast battle' display banner was no longer updating for the current time.
- Add little visual text / stripes on a few tabs to give more hints as to the state of things without switching to another tab for information.
- Rebalance some prestige incomes that were way out of wack (rations and lore were super easy to get late game and weren't supposed to be THAT easy).
- Fix bug where the scalability multiplier (which affects chance abilities like stun and multishot) was altered by the 'max ships' performance setting, when it shouldn't have been.
- Fix bug where some things were unintentionally invisible on the trade tab in dark mode. There are some other areas that need updates for dark mode, I will fix these in another patch.
Idle Armada update for 15 May 2024
Update: 0.19.2.0 - Push Bugfix, Rebalance
Patchnotes via Steam Community
