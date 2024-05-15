Hello players, this is Stardust Light Studios

Random Legion has received a lot of attention and play from players since its launch, and we sincerely thank players for giving us a chance.

We are concerned about the game into the middle and late lag will be more serious, this is our technical negligence, we have finished the school thesis defence, will be re-invested in the development of Random Legion to take measures. In the future, we will still pay attention to the game's performance problems and continue to improve the player's experience.

The content of this update is as follows:

Performance optimisation: alleviate lag and frame dropping issues in the late game. Balance data modification to the equipment upgrade mechanism of the blacksmith shop. Modification of some talent texts. The character ‘Wind Bamboo’ is now an [Assassin] ties.

We are always happy to receive your feedback on the game's unbalanced data and bugs, or your valuable gameplay suggestions!