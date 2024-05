Share · View all patches · Build 14376854 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 15:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Hello magical beings! 🔮

👾 Bugfix

Small errors relating to achievements were corrected.

If you encounter any other problems, please don't hesitate to let us know.

https://forms.gle/wBdQZs5enP5vcoHj7

That's it for now folks, keep following us for more news.

Best Regards,

Creative Hand team