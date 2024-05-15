 Skip to content

Solendara update for 15 May 2024

Solendara Update V1.2 (EA)

15 May 2024

Status-related Objects

  • I've updated the map to display the remaining number of status-related objects, so you no longer have to worry about whether there are any left—the count will now appear on your screen.

Supply Chest

  • I've also adjusted the supplies available from green chests. Unnecessary items have been removed from the list, and the likelihood of receiving needed supplies has been increased.

Egg

  • You can now obtain more gold nuggets and chests from Eggs. I've adjusted the probabilities to increase the average amount of gold earned.

Bug Fix

  • I've fixed several minor bugs that were reported. The issue where chest positions became incorrect wasn't visible in the development editor but was found only in the built game. I plan to replace it with a different object in a future patch.

