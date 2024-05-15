Solendara Update V1.2 (EA)
Status-related Objects
- I've updated the map to display the remaining number of status-related objects, so you no longer have to worry about whether there are any left—the count will now appear on your screen.
Supply Chest
- I've also adjusted the supplies available from green chests. Unnecessary items have been removed from the list, and the likelihood of receiving needed supplies has been increased.
Egg
- You can now obtain more gold nuggets and chests from Eggs. I've adjusted the probabilities to increase the average amount of gold earned.
Bug Fix
- I've fixed several minor bugs that were reported. The issue where chest positions became incorrect wasn't visible in the development editor but was found only in the built game. I plan to replace it with a different object in a future patch.
