SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver. 4.1.3 Hotfix Released

SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver. 4.1.3 Hotfix
Dear Pilots,
Firstly, I apologize for the frequent hotfixes and any inconvenience caused. However, we hope this will be the last hotfix for the 4.1x version 😊.
BUG FIXES:
Reported by players as follows:
-
*Conducting a raid in unowned systems causes my faction to enter the battle under the "None" faction.
-
*If I raid and capture an unowned system, it adds the "None" system (empty system) to the player faction.
-
*Owner flags are incorrect when entering a new star system.
-
*Invasion stage soldiers' levels reset to level 15 after save and load during an operation.
-
- WRA Houses are not providing power. (Player houses should now transfer power to the player faction daily based on tax rate).
-
*Bounty mini-bosses are too difficult and spawn too frequently. (No other boss fights until the final boss).
-
*Some of my star systems and stations are being duplicated.
-
*My Capital Station is not listed in the faction systems list.
-
*My Capital Station does not spawn when I enter the system, even though it is listed in the faction systems list.
To resolve the issue of the Capital Station not spawning, if your last save was in that system, you may need to exit and re-enter the system.
-
*Experiencing persistent FPS drops after completing bounty missions.
