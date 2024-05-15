 Skip to content

MAJOR Past Particles update for 15 May 2024

Redesigned game achievement level

15 May 2024

Hi Users,

You can now easily achieve all clear of this game.

One of achievement is deleted and others can be completed only by your ability.

Thanks.

