Development Branch update - v1.005-dev-02

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Terraformers!

We've just updated a new version (v1.005-dev-02) on the development branch.

To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.

This version adds a lot of new content! Let us know what you think about all of it!

Let us know if you experience significant performances changes or new critical bugs.

As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.

If you have issues launching the game, remove all your mods before reporting bugs.

v1.005-dev-02 - Temporary changelog :

Major

New biome : Redfalls (Hint: one entrance is near the big crashed stargate)

Improved generation of procedural wrecks

New skin system : Buy or find new space suits in world containers to change your appearance. (10+ to discover)

New creature : You can find a new "species" genetic trait in wreck containers

New object : Explosive. Allows to destroy walls and access new areas. Use a blueprint chip to learn the recipe. Craft it in biolab.

Added 4 new procedural directly wrecks in the main map.

Improved procedural wreck generation by adding new tiles to avoid the "maze" feeling.

New machine : Ecosystem (Generates random larvae)

Balancing & QOL.

Added snapping for sofas, desktops and outdoor farms

Map UI can now be moved with keyboard keys

Increased number of larvae chances to spawn

Drone station and T2 beehive unlocks a bit sooner

Added the ability to build on roof glass

Fixed an issue with demand inventories keeping one free slot and drones being unable to fill it

Animal multiplier from spawners when not fed is halved instead of null

DNA extractor now showing traits details

DNA Extractor now generating traits on group selection if in creative mode

Reduce size of grass in spreader and avoid hover in grass spreader

Trade platform can be placed freely (not only on terrain)

Lowered the default multiplayer terraformation factor

Various fixes to the map and balancing

[spoiler]Small changes to ending texts to make it more cheerfull[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Riley ending now require only 250000 tokens[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Increased wardens final key altars visibility trigger[/spoiler]

See you soon, and good terraforming!

Brice for Miju Games