Touhou Genso Wanderer -FORESIGHT- update for 15 May 2024

Touhou Genso Wanderer -Foresight- Ver1.02 Released

Build 14376447 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 14:19:18 UTC

Ver1.02
Fix to display error dialog when save data cannot be written.

Please also see this notice.
【Infomation】About the crash at the start of the game

