Stress Chess update for 16 May 2024

Patch Notes 1.1.1

16 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all,

Just a quick bug fix update.

Bugs fixed:

  • Fixed a bug where levels would sometimes spawn with the wrong starting friend units.

Thanks to Benj0vi for the bug report.

