Oblivity Update 2.8 // Setup Screen, Creator Improvements, Training Routines

Developer Note

Hello Oblivity Community,

This update focuses on adding a new Setup Screen, that should help new users to quickly input all their settings. You will also find a lot of small changes, and a improved Map and Scenario Creator. Many of the new features and bug fixes in this update were inspired by your feedback on our official Discord server. We encourage you to join the conversation and help us continue to improve Oblivity! Additionally, we are now activly seeking new testers through the Discord server.

Cheers,

Poly Games

Change Logs

Scenario Setup Screen



First-time users will now see a setup screen that provides a quick and guided way to configure their settings. This includes options for their main game, sensitivity, FOV, visual settings, and crosshair customization. Additionally, users can directly start a routine from this screen. This enhancement aims to make the onboarding process for Oblivity more streamlined and user-friendly.

Scenario Creator Changes

We've updated the UI of the Model Editor to support a wider variety of 3D models in the spawn pool, giving you more possibilities for designing cool maps. This update also enables us to add new models quickly, so expect more to come soon. Additionally, we introduced a special tool for creating hollow boxes of any size with ease.

In the Scenario Creator, we've added several preset templates for weapons, characters, targets, and maps. These templates simplify the process of creating scenarios and make it much more user-friendly for newcomers. We can't wait to see what you create with these new features!

Quality of Live & Bugs