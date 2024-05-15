- Fixed Enelef's Pillar [url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42662695/98ad98a8a63df91885390abe5d2b7128f4fe9187.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42662695/9c25b1d394959c9ace44c10a052e81789bc9da6f.png)[/url] and Enelef's pow [url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42662695/0a3b3db1d7cef68208c5a933e4e375021a0758c2.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42662695/b6cd582cdc89372e45dc384ced080e49c3b67282.png)[/url] "Burn Status Effect" causing unwanted enemy behavior.
Sole Saga update for 15 May 2024
0.14.3a3 Hotfixed
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Windows 64-bit Depot 2027972
Linux 64-bit Depot 2027973
