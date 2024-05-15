Stampede: Racing Royale - Dev Log #6

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

heyhey folks,

We’re speeding back into your notifications with a new Dev Log, to share a clutch (heh, get it, it’s a car thing) of updates and info. Here we go…

Much Love!

A massive thank you to everyone who has taken part in our recent playtest window, either right here on Steam, or via Xbox Insider Program. Being able to share our progress with you, stress-test new content, and have a first live run at cross-platform matchmaking, has been hugely helpful for our development team.

The feedback and understanding of players has once again been fantastic, as we work through this phase of development. From reporting bugs, to sharing your suggestions, to just getting involved here and on Discord, the Stampede community has delivered. We truly appreciate it!

Playtest Closing Soon

We wanted to let you know the current playtest will be closing on Monday, May 20, at 10am UK time, across all platforms. This move is to help focus all the team’s efforts towards our upcoming Early Access launch.

For Steam players, we have our usual playtest survey here, which we encourage all players of the current Steam playtest to fill out. Your submissions will once again help our team with tweaks and changes, both for Early Access and beyond.

A quick reminder of something mentioned in our FAQs: Progress and rewards earned in this playtest will not be carried over to the Early Access launch. This is necessary to help ensure the game is balanced and enjoyable for all players, once ‘Season 0’ goes live.

However, that doesn’t mean you’ll be empty-handed…

Exclusive Playtester Reward!

We’re hyped to reveal to customisation item reward for playtesters – this exclusive feline-themed helmet!

All players who joined this current playtest (either on Steam or Xbox), or took part in October 2023’s playtest on Steam, will receive this item, shortly after Early Access goes live. So, if you’re yet to jump into our playtest, you have a couple more days to get involved and earn your reward!

It's the least we can do to thank our ever-growing Stampede community. We’re super excited for what’s ahead and will share more details as soon as we can.

Take care <3