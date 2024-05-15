PATCH 0.2.00.4.B Early Access / Demo

SOUNDS
Minor correction to the volume of certain sounds.
BUGS
Fixed the bug that sometimes stuck the player at the end of a wave.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Minor correction to the volume of certain sounds.
Fixed the bug that sometimes stuck the player at the end of a wave.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update