Gacha Fever update for 15 May 2024

PATCH 0.2.00.4.B Early Access / Demo

Build 14376294 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 13:46:27 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
SOUNDS

Minor correction to the volume of certain sounds.

BUGS

Fixed the bug that sometimes stuck the player at the end of a wave.

