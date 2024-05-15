 Skip to content

Hunchback's Dungeon update for 15 May 2024

Hunchback's Dungeon – Update 1 – Patch 1

Share · View all patches · Build 14376263 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 14:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings!

Full Update 1 Patch 1

[Changes]

  • CHANGE - New Income stat icon (looked too similiar to current gold icon) (Community Suggestion Division suggestion!)

  • CHANGE - Changed the position of the reroll button

[Balancing]

  • BALANCE - Loops difficulty curve is more steep
  • BALANCE - More enemy power from Deals

[Fixes]

  • FIXED - Game crashing after a wave or death, due to many instances being removed (Community Bug Report Division report!)

  • FIXED - Restart button not showing in the Rewards Screen (Community Bug Report Division report!)

  • FIXED - Quests not showing fully when navigating though them (Community Bug Report Division report!)

  • FIXED - Navigating through Deal buttons being unintuitive (Community Bug Report Division report!)

  • FIXED - Red border visible after a restart/new game (Community Bug Report Division report!)

If you have any ideas, suggestions or bugs to report - join us on Discord and tell me all about it! :D

Patryk

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2369521
