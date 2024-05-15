Hunchback's Dungeon – Update 1 – Patch 1

Greetings!
Full Update 1 Patch 1
[Changes]
CHANGE - New Income stat icon (looked too similiar to current gold icon) (Community Suggestion Division suggestion!)
CHANGE - Changed the position of the reroll button
[Balancing]
- BALANCE - Loops difficulty curve is more steep
- BALANCE - More enemy power from Deals
[Fixes]
FIXED - Game crashing after a wave or death, due to many instances being removed (Community Bug Report Division report!)
FIXED - Restart button not showing in the Rewards Screen (Community Bug Report Division report!)
FIXED - Quests not showing fully when navigating though them (Community Bug Report Division report!)
FIXED - Navigating through Deal buttons being unintuitive (Community Bug Report Division report!)
FIXED - Red border visible after a restart/new game (Community Bug Report Division report!)
If you have any ideas, suggestions or bugs to report - join us on Discord and tell me all about it! :D
Patryk
