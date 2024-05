Share · View all patches · Build 14376258 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 15:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Quick update to fix some of the menu options that should not be highlighted when you're loading a Skirmish.

Should help clear up some confusion about what you can and can't do when rejoining one.

Also, there's now an option to select whether or not you want to end a Skirmish when you reach the minimum requirements for victory when playing for Regional Control.

-Chris