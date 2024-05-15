 Skip to content

Touhou Genso Wanderer -FORESIGHT- update for 15 May 2024

【Infomation】About the crash at the start of the game

Last edited 15 May 2024

We are currently receiving reports that the game crashes when starting a new game in some environments.

One of the reasons for this report is that the security software installed on the PC running the game is blocking the writing of saved data.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.
If you are using Windows Defender or third-party security software, please check the Notification Center to see if it is blocking the game's save data from being written.

