 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Desecrators update for 15 May 2024

0.9.6a changelist

Share · View all patches · Build 14376218 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 13:46:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Upgraded weapons can no longer appear in levels as pickups
  • Fixed power pickup glow FX being incorrectly scaled
  • Fixed unfinished Warplight primary appearing in levels
  • Fixed inconsistent chat history ordering
  • Fixed potential softlock if you died during dropship launch

Changed files in this update

Desecrators Content Depot 1311571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link