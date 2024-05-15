- Upgraded weapons can no longer appear in levels as pickups
- Fixed power pickup glow FX being incorrectly scaled
- Fixed unfinished Warplight primary appearing in levels
- Fixed inconsistent chat history ordering
- Fixed potential softlock if you died during dropship launch
Desecrators update for 15 May 2024
0.9.6a changelist
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Desecrators Content Depot 1311571
