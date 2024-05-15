 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nimillion - The last expedition Playtest update for 15 May 2024

Playtest 1 First update

Share · View all patches · Build 14376180 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 14:09:40 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Following early feedback, here is a new update for the playtest!

List of changes:

  • Difficulty settings added (3 new fly assist mode added)
  • minor world map update in the tutorial area
  • Pause menu now hides CONTINUE button after you crash

Thank you!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2987291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link