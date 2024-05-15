Playtest 1 First update

Following early feedback, here is a new update for the playtest!
List of changes:
- Difficulty settings added (3 new fly assist mode added)
- minor world map update in the tutorial area
- Pause menu now hides CONTINUE button after you crash
Thank you!
