Free demo COMING UP

Hey everyone!

Guess what?

We have some news to share with all of you! This June, Underground Garage will be a part of the Steam Next Festival.

What does this mean for you? You’ll have the chance to try out the Underground Garage demo completely for free!

Mark your calendars: the Steam Next Festival is running from June 10 - 17, 2024.

This is an opportunity for you to get a firsthand look at all the game features we've been working on.

We can’t wait for you to see how the game looks and to hear your feedback.

For now, check out our newest progress in the video update:

~ Your Underground Garage Team