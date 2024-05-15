Blacklist Brigade - Version 0.9.9 hotfix

Unfortunately 0.9.9 introduced a couple of pretty nasty bugs that needed to fixed instantly. Also fixed some other less severe issues, that may be older or also came in the last update.
0.9.9 hotfix notes
Bug fixes:
- Fixed a bug that caused sleeping enemies in night missions to have a high probability to fell out of bed so badly they fell out of the map. This caused bugging in "clear all enemies in the area" -type objectives, since they just disappeared. So, there was a high chance that the player could not finish the mission. Warehouse Wars was one of them.
- Fixed a bug that caused some issues in the keybindings if using other than default keybindings.
- Fixed a bug that caused the game crash when commanded Ai team to assault through a certain door(s). Found one, not sure if there were more of them, but all other similar issues should be fixed now.
- Pausing the game pauses now also the smoke mortar bomb spawner in Warehouse Wars.
- Fixed bugging in the Molotov flames that caused them sometimes be hidden even should be visible.
- Fixed the smoke grenade to release smoke only when the grenade is on ground and not moving. Also fixed some visibility issues.
- Fixed a bug that caused Dexter's C4 icon and text missing in the game controller item selection wheel. It was still possible to select C4:s from the empty slot.
Changed files in this update