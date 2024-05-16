 Skip to content

Bail or Jail update for 16 May 2024

Patch Ver.1.9.0

Patch Ver.1.9.0

【Announcement】

Patch Ver.1.9.0 is scheduled to be delivered.

Delivery Date

Thu, May 16, 2024 (PT)

Adds/Changes

・Added an event and an event map

