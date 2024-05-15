 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Turbo Sliders Unlimited update for 15 May 2024

Update Notes for v0.97.4 (client-only update)

Share · View all patches · Build 14375784 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 13:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • It is now possible to create custom AI groups that can be used instead of the regular AI skill levels
  • Each member in the custom AI group can named as wanted, you can also change the paint jobs the same way as for yourself
  • Custom AI group can have the same skill settings for all its members, but they can be overridden individually
  • Quick Game can now be optionally started with a lobby where you can still edit the (temporary) level list, vehicles, AI and event settings
  • Play Menu: Level Selector: If AI toggle is on, Play Now / Hotlap Now becomes Race Now (against AI players)
  • AI Editor: It is now possible to share AI lines using the AI Editor
  • AI Editor: To share AI lines, put the lines you want to share to a share collection, set description and click the Share button
  • AI Editor: You can later update your collection by resharing it - people who have subscibed to it will get the change automatically
  • You can subscribe to AI line collections made by other players using the Get More AI Lines button in the Play Menu
  • AI Editor: Added buttons for next and previous level - hold Shift or Ctrl to skip to next with local AI lines or any AI lines
  • AI Editor: Holding Shift and Ctrl work the same way with next/previous vehicle, too - also hid the buttons when not usable
  • AI drivers: AI drivers no longer try to get to their initial driving lines as aggressively as before at the start
  • AI drivers: Fixed issues with special stage starts
  • Event stats can now be exported to a JSON file - works for recordings, too (but full stats exported only when at the end)
  • Fixed errors related to setting event settings when hosting an online game
  • Miscellaneous other minor fixes and improvements

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Turbo Sliders Unlimited Content Depot 1478341
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 1478342
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link