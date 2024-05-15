- It is now possible to create custom AI groups that can be used instead of the regular AI skill levels
- Each member in the custom AI group can named as wanted, you can also change the paint jobs the same way as for yourself
- Custom AI group can have the same skill settings for all its members, but they can be overridden individually
- Quick Game can now be optionally started with a lobby where you can still edit the (temporary) level list, vehicles, AI and event settings
- Play Menu: Level Selector: If AI toggle is on, Play Now / Hotlap Now becomes Race Now (against AI players)
- AI Editor: It is now possible to share AI lines using the AI Editor
- AI Editor: To share AI lines, put the lines you want to share to a share collection, set description and click the Share button
- AI Editor: You can later update your collection by resharing it - people who have subscibed to it will get the change automatically
- You can subscribe to AI line collections made by other players using the Get More AI Lines button in the Play Menu
- AI Editor: Added buttons for next and previous level - hold Shift or Ctrl to skip to next with local AI lines or any AI lines
- AI Editor: Holding Shift and Ctrl work the same way with next/previous vehicle, too - also hid the buttons when not usable
- AI drivers: AI drivers no longer try to get to their initial driving lines as aggressively as before at the start
- AI drivers: Fixed issues with special stage starts
- Event stats can now be exported to a JSON file - works for recordings, too (but full stats exported only when at the end)
- Fixed errors related to setting event settings when hosting an online game
- Miscellaneous other minor fixes and improvements
Turbo Sliders Unlimited update for 15 May 2024
Update Notes for v0.97.4 (client-only update)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
