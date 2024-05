Share · View all patches · Build 14375673 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 12:09:24 UTC by Wendy

We’ve made some great bug fixes and visual improvements to enhance your gameplay experience. If you're enjoying Point Salad, please leave us a rating—your feedback is invaluable!

Here’s what’s new:

• Corrected winner declaration wording and added a background

• Cards in your hand are now visible while an AI opponent plays

• Player on turn is now displayed in the market

• Plus, other minor visual improvements and bug fixes

Thank you for your support! Happy gaming! 🥗