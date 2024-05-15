 Skip to content

Crime Simulator: Prologue update for 15 May 2024

1.09 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 14375631 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 12:46:24 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.09

  • Sneak gameplay improvements
  • Added motion bomb blueprint at 105
  • Increased "Speedrunner" achievement time from 20 minutes to 30
  • Leveling is faster slightly
  • Removed requirements for skills (you only need a skill point now)

