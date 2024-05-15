1.09 Patch Notes

1.09
- Sneak gameplay improvements
- Added motion bomb blueprint at 105
- Increased "Speedrunner" achievement time from 20 minutes to 30
- Leveling is faster slightly
- Removed requirements for skills (you only need a skill point now)
Changed files in this update