Share · View all patches · Build 14375614 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 13:09:39 UTC by Wendy

-The arena reward counter missing if playing in volunteer mode. -Fixed✅

-QoL -added a ATM at "The Feast" because I'm too lazy and always forget I need money to get a meal for the buffs. -updated✅

-when player press "cancel" button in the ATM event. It select "withdraw money" instead of leaving. -Fixed✅

-Some CN Text rewrite about mental breakdown. 有關精神崩潰的文字重寫 -updated✅