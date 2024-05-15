Build 1.0.13

Achievements will try to trigger more often. If not, then please check that Steam is connected otherwise they will not trigger.

Backups of your savefiles will happen automatically every minute. I hope this will help in case a savefile gets corrupted.

Made some improvements to the Japanese and Chinese-simplified translations.

Added credits for the translators

Looking for people to test the performance beta branch!

We plan to switch to a different transparency method to improve performance on high-resolution and high-refresh rate monitors. This new method now looks at transparent pixels and keeps them transparent. The previous transparency method looked for pixels with the color key (#000000 black or #00ff00 green) and then turned them transparent resulting in a poor frame rate.

If you’re interested in testing the new method, then please enable the performance test branch under Betas (password: performancetest). You’ll know if you’re playing the right build because in the game it will say 1.0.13++.



Please test as many things as possible, such as switching monitors, changing the taskbar/sidebar size, etc. Remember that if the game gets stuck on a weird resolution, you can use R or T to reset the camera and UI. And I encourage non-big-monitor-people to try it as well. You can join the discord server to leave feedback: https://discord.gg/PbshYaU8Mr

Known issue: Overlays on top of Rusty’s Retirement become translucent so please refrain from using overlays on the game.

I look forward to your feedback, thank you!