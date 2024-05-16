MEGA-Update now LIVE

In celebration of our anniversary, we proudly unveil the SubwaySim MEGA Update for all SubwaySim players, and thereby festively end the MEGA update's publicbeta phase!

The MEGA Update introduces the highly anticipated Scenario Mode, which comes with 6 captivating missions, along with the addition of the DT5.1 as a new vehicle for the HOCHBAHN's fleet.

With dozens of new features as well as massive bugfixes and improvement, we celebrate SubwaySim Hamburg's first birthday at the highest level!

More than 70 % of the game's source code was rewritten from scratch to facilitate this update. However, this huge milestone wouldn't have been possible without your invaluable feedback and the valuable input of our beta testers. Thank you for your support on this challenging, but exciting journey!

Note: If you are experiencing problems, we'd like to ask you to share them in the #en-support section of our Discord server (see https://discord.gg/aWG2k6VPbQ). If you don't have a Discord account, please use the Steam Discussions section instead. Thanks a lot!

Enjoy the MEGA update - we're looking forward to your feedback. Happy Anniversary!

Your HR Innoways Team

▶️ Changes since the last Beta Update: