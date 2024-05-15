 Skip to content

Ocnus Theory update for 15 May 2024

1.1.10

Share · View all patches · Build 14375494 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 13:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions and Changes:

  • Tweaked some geometry in the Planetarium of the Gallery.
  • Moved a block that was wedged inside a wood plank, resulting in getting stuck when picking it up.
  • Slowed the speed of an archivist robot.
  • Increased the size of certain ice cubes.
  • Added a reward for scoring at basketball in the Gallery.
  • Added bread.

Bugs Fixed:

  • Fixed a bug where “Record Height” was not being saved when respawning from a checkpoint. It was only saving upon hitting a new checkpoint. It now saves properly at all times.
  • Fixed a bug that was causing the skylight to not update until the end of weather transitions. It’s now much smoother as intended.

