Additions and Changes:
- Tweaked some geometry in the Planetarium of the Gallery.
- Moved a block that was wedged inside a wood plank, resulting in getting stuck when picking it up.
- Slowed the speed of an archivist robot.
- Increased the size of certain ice cubes.
- Added a reward for scoring at basketball in the Gallery.
- Added bread.
Bugs Fixed:
- Fixed a bug where “Record Height” was not being saved when respawning from a checkpoint. It was only saving upon hitting a new checkpoint. It now saves properly at all times.
- Fixed a bug that was causing the skylight to not update until the end of weather transitions. It’s now much smoother as intended.
Changed files in this update