 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Beat Hazard 2 update for 15 May 2024

Discord link

Share · View all patches · Build 14375460 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 12:39:04 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,

I've added the Beat Hazard discord link to the main menu.

Feel free to pop in and say 'Hi'. You can chat with me, get help from the top players, or share your Beat Hazard experiences.

Cheer,
Steve.

Changed files in this update

Windows Beat Hazard 2 Content Depot 618741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link