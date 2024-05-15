Update notes for 0.1.19

Good Wednesday all Froggies!

We are still spending most of our time working on updating the environments in the game, it is a difficult task and it is taking quite some time to figure out. We are both working on parts of it and right now I (Johanna) am working on drawing a mockup with different (and new) types of environments and obstacles and Rémi is working on new ways of generating the maps and ways to improve the performance of the game when it comes to things such as physics and colliding with different obstacles and environments.

We did have time to do some small changes as well.

We changed the reward for completing Stanley´s storyline to better fit the story of Stanley wanting to be more like a frog. The change makes it so that if you already finished Stanley's storyline there will be no difference, read the details here - [spoiler]Stanley used to start with 0 revive and swim speed at -50%, he now starts with 8 revives (for a total of 9 lives) and -90% swim speed. The buff rewarded for completing Stanley's storyline used to be +8 revives and is now instead upping the swim speed to -50%.[/spoiler]

The chapter "Toad's challenge" [spoiler]that gives the chapter that starts Toad's storyline as a reward[/spoiler] now appears as the first chapter in a run instead of the last, [spoiler]this way you don't have to play through a whole run just to be defeated in the last chapter.[/spoiler]

Changes:

Changed the reward for completing Stanley's story

Updated the icon for completing Stanley's story

Made the chapter "Toad's challenge" appear as the first chapter in a run instead of the last chapter

And as always, it is a good idea to back up your save file before starting the game after an update. If you want instructions for where to find the save file you can read the details below.

On Windows you can find the save file here: %AppData%/../LocalLow/Les Grenouilles/Froguelike

And on Mac here: ~/Library/Application Support/Les Grenouilles/Froguelike

The file you want to save a copy of is called "FroguelikeSaveFile.bin"

Johanna and Rémi